Tuesday, November 06, 2018 | Updated at 5:32 PM ET

5 Must Pack Items For Digital Nomads

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Nov 01, 2018 06:14 PM EDT
Traveling abroad, wherever you may be going in the world, will always require you to pack reliable clothing, footwear, toiletries, camera equipment and a laptop in your luggage.

Especially digital nomads - those who work remotely for a living - who need an outfit for all the different climate changes they might experience during their travels, and electronics to keep them functional and entertained.

So how do you keep your luggage light? When using international airlines, they allow, per person, about seven kilograms for one carry-on, and one luggage bag that doesn't exceed twenty kilograms. Anything over these weights and you're subject to an exorbitant out of pocket cost. Wouldn't it be better if you could narrow your clothing down to one carry-on bag, and fit your footwear, toiletry items, camera gear and laptop in there as well? Well, you can!

MERINO WOOL CLOTHING

Merino wool clothing might be the answer to more space, less cost and lightweight traveling, since merino wool clothing is a lightweight, wrinkle free and fast drying material. Merino wool clothing takes days to absorb smells, allowing you to cut your wardrobe down by fifty percent.
Traveling abroad can be significantly challenging when foreign stores don't have the brand, size or item your familiar with, so check out these amazing boxers to take on your trip before you leave. Merino wool boxers have the ability to regulate the climate of your body temperature, keeping you cool in hot climates, and keeping your warm in chilly weather.

Merino wool clothing also helps travelers spend less time at the Laundromat, as well as pack light and avoid expensive luggage fees, so they can have more flexibility to focus on their adventures. Merino wool clothing can be a bit pricey depending on the vendor, but the investment carries tremendous satisfaction and longevity - truly a must-have for any digital nomad.

FOOTWEAR

Every new country you travel to brings with it a different terrain. Snapping the best shot, or getting to a coffee shop to work may require some climbing, jumping or even swimming. Bringing a quality pair of running shoes and flip-flops should cover your footwear needs. Most importantly flip-flops should help you separate your feet from the shower floor of a hostel or hotel. When the day ends and it's time to kick your shoes off, walking barefoot isn't the ideal, as it can lead to some uncomfortable foot fungi!

TOILETRIES

Keeping fresh shouldn't be that challenging. Packing familiar soaps, toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo can start the beginning of your journey with a sense of comfort. Hair dyers, clothes iron and large mirrors might be some of the items you need to avoid. Small "on the go" toiletries can always be replaced.

CAMERA EQUIPMENT

Tripods will always be some of the most reliable stabilization, but what happens when you need a moving angle on footage. A camera gimbal gives you ultimate stability on the move. Stationary vlogs are cool, but the inside footage takes the crown every time. A Camera gimbal helps keep your lens stable as you focus on filming the moment.

LAPTOP
What's the point of working abroad if your laptop is just going to up and die on you? Making sure you bring a reliable laptop makes life a whole lot easier. You'll also need it for booking tickets, entertainment, carrying files of footage and many more unforeseeable things. Invest in a good one!

While this last item doesn't require a battery, it's an important piece of equipment to bring with you. Filtered water bottles are important, and they can go a long way to making sure you have everything you need, especially if you plan on spending a lot of time outside, hopefully near a beach!

Working remotely is one of the great thrills of the modern day work place, but you have to do it right. Pack these five items and you'll be set!

