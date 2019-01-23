Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

10 Fast Growing Industries that Took 2018 by Storm

By Staff Reporter
Jan 23, 2019
Today, it is easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of business, but there are some incredibly successful industries that have been booming in 2018. If you are looking for to start your own company, consider using one of these industries as your starting point:

1. E-commerce

We all know what Amazon is, the online store where you can purchase just about anything for your daily needs. From toilet paper to light bulbs and even gifts for mom or your kids. But did you know that you can now purchase food on Amazon? Thanks to the merging of Whole Foods with Amazon, groceries are just a click away. No more planning your day around when you can get to the store. You can have your groceries in less than in an hour. The buck doesn't stop there though, stores like Walmart, Kroger, and many others are hopping onto the bandwagon with Pick-up and Delivery Services.

2. Construction

Not every fast-growing industry has reached the digital era yet. Services such as landscaping and outdoor construction-decks, fences and retaining walls, are on the rise. More than half of the top 10 fastest growing industries are directly related to home construction. It means we are putting more and more effort into our homes every year. Given the rising house values in most American cities, it is possible to conclude why people would want to invest in the beauty of their homes.

3. Freelance Professional Services

Whether you are in search of a photographer for your wedding, an editor to read over your novel, or an accountant to do your taxes, freelance professional services have become abundant over the last couple of years. It is easier than ever to create your own business. That way, you can make your own rules and your own money. Today, it is almost necessary to have your own company, as everyone has urgent bills that need to be paid. There are several sites to find freelance work, or you can even promote your business on social media, write blogs, and through YouTube videos. The freelance job opportunities are endless - IT and software, sales and marketing, writing and content, etc.

4. Technology Industry

There are more ways to play video games than ever before. You can use your phone, tablet, gaming console, and even virtual reality headsets. According to Go Banking Rates, the annual growth of the tech and gaming industry is estimated to be over 50% from 2018 to 2023. So, we haven't even seen the half of it yet. Video games are one of the biggest past times for teenagers and young adults. With the graphics that some of the games have these days, we can see why it is so popular.

5. Virtual Reality

A computer-generated virtual environment - how easy it becomes to get in 2018! Put on VR headsets and voila - you are exploring another reality. Consumers are always interested in novelty. There is no wonder why this innovation has made breakthroughs among people. Just see how many benefits it brings - pilots can be well-trained before real flights, surgeons can operate in the real setting and so on.

6. Digital Marketing

It seems that everyone has a computer now. And if you aren't marketing your business online, you are sorely missing out on a great opportunity. The newest ways to market your content is through social media, SEO and email. Creating a Facebook page or an Instagram devoted to your business will help you achieve your goals. SEO can put you in the spotlight on search engines while having an email newsletter can keep your business in the forefront of your customers' minds. This quick and easy marketing skill will have your company on the fast track to success.

7. Cryptocurrency

Investing can be a scary thing, but cryptocurrency can help to make it easier. This industry was all the rage last year, and in 2018 it isn't going anywhere. With more cryptocurrency options than ever, you're likely to find one that fits your style just right.

8. Civil Engineering

Just like people are investing in their homes, communities are investing in roads and other heavy construction areas. From carpenters to truck drivers, all types of workers are needed in this industry. As the population gets bigger, the need for new highways and roads will always be in demand.

9. Health Care

Health care will always be in high demand. It's practically the only thing that you can count on, with the rise of robotics in hospitals, incentive-based wellness programs, and the ability to talk to doctors and nurses via apps, this industry is moving forward lightyears ahead of most others.

10. Fast Essay Writing Services

Quick turn around, and instant gratification is something that this generation relies on. Having the ability to receive a pre-written essay almost immediately has become ever popular in this day and age. Education is important, and having an instant turn around for papers has really become popular in the last year. In just as little as 2 to 3 hours, or as long as 24 hours, a writer will have your essay written a page for page, and ready to go. No more last minute cramming for students with the FastEssay writing service.

Whether you are looking to start your own business, or want to invest money in one, this is a good place to start. Not only is there a wide variety of industries to choose from. They are all important, technologically-advanced, and none of them are going to fizzle out any time soon.

