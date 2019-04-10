VPN as Your Bodyguard

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Living in the digital era provides us with amazing opportunities. It is amazing that almost anything that we need or want to do in a given day can be done online.

Need to find a Podiatrist that takes your insurance? Sure, give that a google and find out how to go about getting an appointment while you're at it!

Want to find out whether or not Narwhals are fictional creatures? Hey, the internet can tell you that too.

You can check your banking accounts, apply for a loan, research colleges, make new friends, and anything else you can imagine. We basically live online these days.

The problem with that is the internet is not as well protected of a place as the real world. In real life, you can see if you are coming up on a seedy neighbourhood or a dark alley and steer clear. Online, it is often far too late when we realize we've practically waltzed right into a dark alley and yelled, "I'm here and all of my credit card information is written down right here!"

So, what we need in this exciting, yet dangerous, digital world is a permanent bodyguard. That's where a VPN comes into play.

What is A VPN?

VPN stands for virtual private network. It is a service that allows users to complete privacy and anonymity while online. We have recommended ExpressVPN, but there are many out there to choose from.

VPNs work by creating a secure network for users to access the internet. More specifically, VPNs hide your IP address and encrypt your data. The encrypted data becomes impossible to read, meaning even if your information is somehow stolen, it will mean absolutely nothing to anyone viewing it.

How Should I Use a VPN?

Using a VPN is the best way to stay safe online. However, many people make the mistake of only turning the VPN on when doing something they think might be particularly dangerous.

The unfortunate truth about the internet is that it can be terribly unsafe. It isn't dangerous only when accessing questionable websites. Cybercriminals can get your information through phishing, SMS fraud, malicious applications, unsecured WIFI networks, and many other ways.

This is why it is important to always be using your VPN. Don't just use your VPN while navigating websites you think might be risky, keep your VPN on 24/7 to ensure you are always safe.

This isn't just for computers, but mobile devices as well. Mobile devices can be the easiest way to fall victim to a cybercriminal!

Which VPN should I use?

On the market today there are great VPNs, not so great VPNs, and costly VPNs that hit both categories. If you are looking for a VPN that is both capable of providing the amazing benefits you want and expect, while also coming in at an incredibly reasonable price you want SurfShark VPN.

SurfShark is the expert recommended bodyguard made to protect you and your private information.

SurfShark has impressive benefits:

  • Strong encryption

  • Located in VPN-friendly jurisdiction

  • Almost zero logs

  • Unlimited simultaneous connections

  • 24/7 live chat for support

  • Unlocks Netflix

  • Great performance

  • Apps for Windows, iOS, Android, Routers; browser extensions

  • Kill switch available on windows app

The best part is, you can get SurfShark for as low as $1.99 and there is a 30-day money back guarantee. This virtual private network is intuitive and highly rated for both individual users as well as businesses.

Conclusion

VPNs are great. They provide a level of security and anonymity that is vital to the safety of anyone existing in the modern digital era.

However, a virtual private network can only work to protect you if you have it on. Don't let the relaxing flow of surfing the web fool you, cybercriminals can be lurking anywhere at any time. The only way to ensure your safety online is to always have your VPN bodyguard there watching your back!

That is why it is vital to choose a reputable service and keep it on at all times. Whether you are an individual person who likes to shop online and stream videos, or a business actively communicating with clients and running a digital store, with just those two simple steps you can experience the true freedom you deserve in the digital era.

