An interview with Gustavo Perednik

"The main overall problems of Latin American Jewry are assimilation and the lack of interest in Jewishness. Judeophobia, a term which I prefer to antisemitism, remains far lower than in Europe.

Demographically Jews in any country do not represent even close to one percent of the general population. Yet the number of Jews is often over- perceived up to 5 to 10 times by parts of the general population.

Full Article