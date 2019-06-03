In Argentina Trade Union Calls for National Strike

A national strike is on effect today in Argentina. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest trade union in the country, called for a 24-hour strike to demand that President Mauricio Macri's administration "shift its economic policy after a year of recession, devaluation and high inflation." This is the sixth national strike during Macri's administration.

The country's public transportation system will be affected nationwide. Subways will not run, buses will have limited service, and air traffic will be decreased to a minimum. Banks, public schools and hospitals will also be closed.

