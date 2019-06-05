Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

Trump’s Claim of Withdrawal From Venezuela, Russia Denies

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Jun 05, 2019 02:06 PM EDT
THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT on Tuesday denied withdrawing any of its military troops or technical experts from Venezuela and contradicted recent news reports and a vague tweet from President Donald Trump that Moscow had told him it pulled out its personnel.

"No, we do not inform anyone on this theme," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters Tuesday, according to the country's state news service. The "limited number" of "technical specialists" in military and economic affairs are staying in the oil-rich Latin American nation, where the local economy is reeling from U.S.-imposed sanctions.

