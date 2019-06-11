Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, June 29, 2019

As Women’s World Cup Begins Latin American Teams Seek Glory

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:16 PM EDT
Amid growing frustration with pay inequality and unfair labor practices, the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup begins today in France. The eighth edition of this global soccer tournament will see twenty-four countries, represented by 552 players, competing in what experts are calling the "most important women's World Cup in history."

Six teams will represent the hemisphere. Brazil and debutantes Jamaica share Group C and will face off on Sunday. Argentina and Canada debut on Monday. Chile, also playing in a World Cup for the first time, and the United States, defending champions and favorites to win the competition, take the field on Tuesday.

