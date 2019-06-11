To Support Public Education Chilean Teachers March in Santiago

The Chilean teachers' guild has called for a mass protest in Santiago today. Representatives of the School of Professors (CP) are expected to join from all the provinces of the country in the national strike for a demonstration in the capital city. The metropolitan president of the School of Professors, Carlos Díaz Marchant, said that "it seems that everything is done here to privatize education" in Chile.

Participants in the national strike, which began on Monday, have been wearing black, which they say symbolizes the "death of public education." At a 33 percent approval rating, President Sebastián Piñera might have to backtrack on his plan to privatize education following this national strike, according to Chilean media.

