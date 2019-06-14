For Improperly Detaining Four Jamaican Fishermen ACLU Accuses US Coast Guard

JAMAICA: Yesterday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) for allegedly kidnapping and abusing four Jamaican fishermen for over a month at sea. The USCG officers say they interdicted the Jamaican boat after they saw the four men disposing packages of marijuana into the water on September 2017, allegedly seizing 600 pounds. The ACLU denies the presence of drugs on the boat on its lawsuit. The ACLU has also released a documentary detailing what the men allegedly experienced.

Full Article