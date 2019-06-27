Brazil’s Crumbling Political Culture Set Blank As inclination Of Operation Car Wash Judge Questioned

The front cover of the Brazilian conservative magazine Veja of June 19 shows a crumbling Roman bust of judge Sergio Moro, once a national hero in the country's fight against corruption. Moro was the leading figure in the Lava Jato, or "Operation Car Wash" anti-corruption investigation, the largest in Brazil's history, which led to the conviction and imprisonment of major political figures, including, controversially, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



Full Article