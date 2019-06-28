Mexico Increases Migratory Policing, With Boots On The Ground

Mexican security forces began intensifying their crackdown on Central American migration over the weekend. Security forces have reportedly detained over two hundred migrants after officials declared that the deployment of six thousand National Guard agents was "complete" on Friday.

Mexican media are reporting that 146 migrants were apprehended in a residence located in San Juan del Río, Querétaro, whereas the Associated Press reported 100 migrants being transported to a detention center yesterday. Elements from the Mexican security forces also prevented migrants from crossing into the United States in the border town of Ciudad Juárez.

