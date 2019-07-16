Total solar eclipse 2019: Sky show hits South America

Thousands of skywatchers gathered in South America on Tuesday to witness a rare solar eclipse. Beginning in the Pacific, the 6,000-mile-long band of darkness carved its way across areas of both Chile and Argentina.

The eclipse also made its way across several of the world's most powerful telescopes, all located in the region. As always, people were urged to take great care during the eclipse. Gazing into the Sun can damage the eyes.

Proper protection is needed, such as the use of approved solar glasses.

