Erykah Badu apologized to the Obamas for posting videos of former president Barack Obama's massive 60th birthday party in Martha's Vineyard on August 7.

It can be recalled that the 50-year-old singer posted a now-deleted video on Instagram wherein the 44th president was seen dancing without a mask alongside his other guests who were also not wearing face coverings.

In the video, Obama, who appeared to be on stage wearing white jeans, was also seen embracing a woman in front of the crowd.

Erykah Badu Offers Apology to the Obamas After Posting Video of the Birthday Party

Erykah Badu took to Twitter to apologize to the Obamas for being a "terrible guest at a sacred event for your family." The singer said she was inconsiderate by posting the footage.

Badu ended her message by saying, "Thank you for all your love. What an example of 'how NOT' to be."

Despite offering her apology, a user seemed not to be convinced by what she said. The user even accused the Obamas of instructing Badu to take down the video on her socials and make a public apology.

However, Badu contended that the Obamas did not do that, adding that what she did was "the right thing."

Badu's footage featuring snaps of the unmasked Barack Obama went viral on social media and prompted outrage. Critics of Obama are trending the hashtag #ObamaVariant to highlight the risks of the jam-packed birthday party.

Apart from Erykah Badu, other guests of Obama have also shared snaps of themselves while at the party. Performer Trap Beckham and his manager TJ Chapman posted photos of the food, drinks, and décor at Barack Obama's birthday party, as well as themselves smoking marijuana, which is legal in Massachusetts.

Beckham explained that they had to delete everything "due to the rules." The performer also said that any footage from the party would go viral, adding that the former president danced the whole time.

Former President Barack Obama Handed Out Face Masks During Birthday Party

The former president reportedly gifted custom face masks to the attendees at his birthday party. Designer Richfresh, Henry Mask's co-founder who was commissioned to design staff party uniforms, reportedly sent more than 1,000 masks to Martha's Vineyard for attendees and staff.

According to TMZ, face masks were decorated with "44×60," the logo for the Hawaiian luau-themed party. Meanwhile, at least 74 people on Martha's Vineyard have tested positive for COVID-19 since Obama's birthday party was held.

However, health officials noted that it was still too early to conclude if the party's hundreds of guests and workers contributed to the surge. The officials said that "comprehensive contact tracing" is needed to know if the party guests and staff contributed to the rise in cases.

A lot of A-list celebrities, athletes, and politicians attended Obama's birthday party. Some of Obama's notable guests were Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Dwayne Wayde, John Kerry, and Stephen Colbert.

After initially planning his birthday party with 500 guests, Barack Obama came under fire due to concerns over the highly contagious Delta COVID variant.

Because of this, Barack Obama made a last decision to scale down the 500-person birthday bash to a small affair for family and close friends.

