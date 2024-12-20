En español

The 'Exatlón Estados Unidos'family is growing as two of the show's most iconic athletes, Briadam Herrera and Dennhi "La Bala" Callu, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

This joyous news has delighted fans of the popular sports reality show, who have closely followed the couple's journey both on and off the competition arena. Their love story began in the sands of 'Exatlón.'

A love born in the arena

Briadam Herrera, a professional Cuban diver and champion of the sixth season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos,' met Dennhi Callu, nicknamed "La Bala" for her speed and skill, during their time on the show.

Despite competing on rival teams in the eighth season of 'Exatlón All-Stars,' their chemistry was undeniable, and their bond only grew stronger beyond the "fiercest arenas on the planet."

Recently, Callu celebrated her birthday, and Herrera, currently competing as part of Team Red in the ninth season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos,' took the opportunity to send her a heartfelt message: "I want to send this message to my 'little bullet,' my love, my queen. I hope you have an amazing day filled with love and family. Everything I'm doing here is for us and for the baby on the way. I love you, and I can't wait to celebrate with you after this."

The couple shared the pregnancy news during Telemundo's morning show 'Hoy Día,' sparking an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow 'Exatlón' athletes. On the show, they recounted their love story and revealed that their growing family was expecting a little princess.

"They are my motivation this season, and everything I do is for them," Herrera shared exclusively with 'Hoy Día.'

A "Red and Blue" love story

Herrera, born in Cuba and now based in Miami, Florida, began diving at age eight and has represented the United States in numerous international competitions, earning multiple awards and accolades.

Dennhi Callu, originally from San Diego, California, was raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, and started sprinting at age six. Her versatility later led her to play flag football and tennis during her school years.

Her participation in 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' cemented her as one of the show's most beloved and respected athletes, admired for her determination and competitive spirit.

Congratulations to the happy couple!