The wait is over! 'Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars' returned for its ninth season on December 10, airing on Telemundo.

However, amid all the excitement, one big question arises: Would Frederik Oldenburg, the host of the U.S. version of the show, ever consider competing as an athlete? In an exclusive interview with People en Español, Oldenburg shared his thoughts, and while his answer is clear, his perspective on the competition will make you admire him even more.

Despite being in excellent physical shape, thanks to his consistent training routine and passion for sports, the Colombian actress and presenter Carmen Villalobos' boyfriend doesn't see himself making the leap from host to contestant. "I really don't see myself doing it because when I look at the abilities these athletes bring, many of whom are half my age, their daily resilience is incredible. I don't see myself in the arenas," Frederik confessed.

Having closely observed many seasons, he understands not just the contestants' physical stamina but also how challenging the circuits truly are—often far tougher than they appear on TV.

"When I get the chance, I try them out, and they're incredibly complex. On television, they might look doable, but they're massive and require a lot of strength and endurance," he explained.

Although Frederik revealed that he occasionally takes a shot at the circuits, he acknowledges that the true challenges of 'Exatlón' lie in the elimination rounds. That's where athletes face grueling, repetitive tasks requiring physical endurance, mental clarity, and pinpoint accuracy.

The ninth season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars' promises to be tougher than ever. With a mix of veteran athletes and fresh talent, the competition will push every participant to their physical and mental limits. The elimination duels, which test teamwork and skill, will be more intense than ever, and only the strongest will survive the arenas to claim the coveted trophy.

Though Frederik doesn't see himself as a contestant, his admiration for the athletes shines through. "When you have to go through 11 rounds in a row, that's when exhaustion, madness, and mental strength kick in to help you hit the target," he said.

'Exatlón Estados Unidos' has always tested the body and mind, and this season will be no exception. While Frederik may not be competing, he remains the heart of the show, guiding viewers with his unique energy and genuine connection to the athletes.

Though he won't be joining the arenas just yet, Frederik's ability to handle the circuits during his "escapades" shows he's up for any challenge—though hosting might just be his best role. Catch him in action as the show airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Telemundo.

The competition will be fierce, and full of surprises, and Frederik Oldenburg will be there to guide us through every thrilling moment!