On December 10, Telemundo brings back 'Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars,' a special edition that combines iconic participants from previous seasons with new athletes, creating a thrilling competition full of excitement and challenges. This latest edition of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars' is set to be one of the most exciting yet, blending seasoned veterans with newcomers eager to make their mark.

The mix of experience and fresh talent promises a season filled with surprises, strategies, and unforgettable moments. Fans of the show can look forward to seeing their favorite contestants take on new challenges, proving once again why they are considered legends of the fierce competition arenas.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building among viewers eager to see how these athletes will perform in this special edition. The dynamic clash of veterans and fresh faces ensures an engaging and competitive atmosphere, where experience will be pitted against the energy and determination of the new arrivals.

Here are the first confirmed athletes for 'Exatlón Estados Unidos All-Stars:'

Marisela "Chelly" Cantú: A Mexican artistic gymnast and champion of the first season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' in 2018. Her skill and discipline helped lead the 'Famosos' team to victory, showcasing her exceptional abilities and an unbreakable competitive mindset. After her win, Marisela remained involved with the show, contributing as a sports commentator in subsequent seasons, adding her expertise and charisma to the program.

Karely López: A world boxing champion from Sinaloa, Mexico, who competed in the second season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' in 2019. Known for her strength and determination, Karely earned the nickname "The People's Champion" and was one of the eight finalists in her season, ultimately won by Valeria Sofía Rodríguez. Her fighting spirit and resilience made her a fan favorite, standing out for her ability to tackle physical and mental challenges with courage.

Jonny Magallón: A former professional Mexican soccer player who competed in the seventh season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' in 2022. During his soccer career, Jonny played in the Mexican Football League and represented Mexico in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. On 'Exatlón,' his athletic experience and leadership skills made him a standout competitor, contributing strategy and cohesion to the 'Famosos' team. His performance took him to the final stages of the competition, proving his talent extended beyond the soccer field.

Alberto "El Venado" Medina: Another former professional Mexican soccer player, who participated in the third season of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' in 2019. Renowned for his speed and agility on the soccer field, Alberto brought these skills to the 'Exatlón' circuits, excelling in speed and precision. His performance earned him a spot as a season finalist, solidifying his reputation as one of the strongest and most consistent competitors. His nickname, "El Venado" (The Deer), reflects his ability to move with speed and grace, traits that set him apart in both soccer and the competition.