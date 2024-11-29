En español

Born in Venezuela in 1985, Frederik Oldenburg has built an impressive career in sports journalism and Hispanic television in the United States. Before entering the media industry, Oldenburg was a professional soccer player, competing in Uruguay's second division.

After retiring from sports, he pursued a degree in Social Communication with a specialization in sports journalism. His media career began in the U.S., where he worked as a reporter for Telemundo Las Vegas.

In January 2019, Oldenburg joined Telemundo's morning show 'Un Nuevo Día,' contributing to the sports segment. His charisma and expertise led to his selection as the host of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos' for its fifth season, which premiered on January 26, 2021, taking over from fellow Venezuelan Erasmo Provenza, who had hosted previous seasons.

Since debuting as the host of 'Exatlón Estados Unidos,' Oldenburg has elevated his storytelling skills to new heights. His narration blends emotion with technical analysis, adding intensity to the competition while earning credibility with the audience.

Drawing on his experience as a sports journalist and former athlete, Frederik breaks down the contestants' moves, highlights their strategies, and contextualizes each matchup, captivating sports fans and reality show enthusiasts alike.

In addition to hosting 'Exatlón,' Oldenburg has contributed to the coverage of major sports events, including the 2016 Rio Olympics and the FIFA Men's and Women's World Cups.

Finding success in love

In January 2023, Frederik Oldenburg confirmed his relationship with Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos. The couple frequently shares their moments on social media, showcasing the strength of their relationship. They've been seen enjoying time in Colombia and Carmen's homeland; Miami, where they unwind amidst their busy schedules; and the Dominican Republic, where 'Exatlón' is filmed. Their affectionate and playful videos have made them one of Hispanic entertainment's favorite couples.

Their mutual support is evident. Carmen celebrated for her talent and vibrant personality, has often expressed pride in Frederik's accomplishments on 'Exatlón.' In return, Frederik has praised Carmen's undeniable talent and beauty, highlighting the strong bond they share.