Former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden's handling of the border crisis, rising crime rates, soaring inflation, and Afghanistan's "mess."

In a series of emails released on Friday, Donald Trump said: "Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world -DO YOU MISS ME YET?"

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden over Border, Afghanistan, Crime Rates, and Inflation Issues

The 45th president's latest attack on his successor came a day after Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 212,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, which was a 13 percent increase from June.

The Daily Mail reported that the Biden administration is already close to hitting the one million mark as the total encounter count between February and July was at 934,257.

Trump's attack on Joe Biden also came as the situation in Afghanistan continued to worsen. Cities and towns are falling to the Taliban forces while the U.S. withdraws its troops.

Joe Biden earlier this week said he does not regret his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban making rapid territorial gains in the country.

On Thursday, Biden ordered to deploy American troops in the war-torn country to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff in Kabul as the Taliban captured three more provincial capitals.

U.S. officials believe that the Taliban forces could retake Kabul within the next month.

"What is going on now is not acceptable. It should have been done much better," Trump said.

Under the Biden administration, consumer prices reportedly rose 5.4 percent year-over in July. It was a 13-year high. The White House insisted that the soaring inflation was temporary. But wholesale and oil prices already rose.

According to Daily Mail, the oil price already surged an average of 42 percent over where they were this time last year under Donald Trump. The average price of gas per gallon now is $3.19. It was $2.17 a year ago.

The crime levels also surged under the Biden administration. By the end of July, the murder rate across the U.S. was reported to be 15 percent higher compared to its numbers in the previous year.

Donald Trump Blasts Democrats Over $3.5T Budget

On Thursday, Donald Trump slammed the Democrats for passing the $3.5 trillion budget in the Senate amid rising inflation rates. He argued that it was a "communist plan to destroy America."

In a statement, the former president urged Americans to wake up, saying that the legislation was an assault on the nation, the communities, and the "American Dream.

"It destroys our borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America's beautiful cities," Donald Trump noted.

