Asylum seekers in the United States could soon use a mobile phone to apply for asylum as the Biden administration plans to expand the online asylum registration system.

In a press conference in Texas on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration would expand the online asylum registration system so people could apply remotely.

Mayorkas' statement came after the U.S. experienced "unprecedented" border arrivals in the past weeks.

Biden Administration to Expand Online Asylum Registration System

Alejandro Mayorkas said a mobile phone asylum application process could soon be operational. Asylum seekers can also use other gadgets such as computers to apply for asylum via the online portal.

Mayorkas noted that this is an option that could reduce the number of migrants since this could discourage them from physically coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The DHS secretary hinted that the online asylum registration system would be similar to the online process used under the Migrant Protection Protocols or "Remain in Mexico" program. Under this program, migrants were forced to stay and wait in Mexico, often in dangerous and squalid conditions.

Alejandro Mayorkas has yet to provide details on which asylum seekers would be eligible to use the online system, which has yet to be tested broadly. However, he noted that more information would be announced in the coming days.

'Unprecedented' Migration at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that the Biden administration is "encountering an unprecedented number of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border."

The DHS secretary described the situation at the border as "one of the toughest challenges" the administration is facing.

Mayorkas admitted that the biggest challenge was the large number of migrant families, single adults, and unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border.

Border patrol agents recorded more than 210,000 apprehensions at the southwest border in July. It was a 13 percent increase from the recorded apprehensions in June and a 20-year-high.

Mayorkas said that 27 percent of all encounters last month were repeat crossers. The DHS secretary blamed poverty, violence, and corruption on the surge of migrants in the borders.

Meanwhile, Laredo, Texas Mayor Pete Saenz said the Biden administration's method in curbing migration now is broken and needs fixing.

