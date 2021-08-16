Aimee Garcia revealed an inside story on the musical episode of "Lucifer" Season 5, saying she freaked out ahead of filming.

Aimee Garcia made her comments during Season 5's post mortem interview with TVLine. Garcia recalled that she was asked to sing a duet with Tom Ellis on an episode that would feature Dan's funeral.

The actress said she agreed, as long as she would be given enough time to prepare, arguing that she had a panic attack in singing for another musical episode.

Initially, Garcia was given at least a month to prepare for the filming of her duet with Tom Ellis. However, she was asked to sing the following week, as the change in scheduling "fast-tracked the filming of the funeral.

"I just sucked it up and learned the song... I went in the booth and full-on froze," Garcia recalled, adding that she took a deep breath and believed that the song would be a "beautiful tribute" to the character.

Her professionalism overcame her "freaking out" moment, but she told herself that the singing would be about the story. She said that her role "Ella" was not a professional singer, and the song would be a prayer for someone she loves and misses.

Aimee Garcia met with a vocal coach to improve her singing. Apart from singing, Garcia was also asked to translate many of her lines of the songs into Spanish. The actress shared that she would never forget the production letting her sing in Spanish.

"So while I am no Kelly Clarkson, they gave me a challenge and I just did my best to sing this as honestly as I can," Garcia noted.

'Lucifer' Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Photo of Characters Maze Kissing Eve

Apart from Aimee Garcia, Lesley-Ann Brandt also shared something about "Lucifer." But this time, it was about the upcoming installment of the Netflix series.

The "Lucifer" star took to Twitter to share a snippet about what was in store for the fans of characters Maze and Eve in the upcoming season of the series. Brandt shared a snap of Maze and Eve kissing saying, "definitely not ready."

In the photo, Maze shown her ultimate multitasking skills, as she shared a kiss with her mortal girlfriend, talks on the phone, and restrains a man while stepping on him.

Lucifans were quick to react to the photo posted by Brandt. One user said he was not ready for it, while another said the photo made her cry.

'Lucifer' Season 6

The photo posted by Brandt came as Lucifer's final season will soon be available on Netflix. Fans were disappointed as Netflix announced that Season 6 would be the final season of the series.

In response, Lucifans arranged a petition to urge the streaming behemoth with another season and more episodes for the upcoming season.

Fans argued that Lucifer's production asked for 17 more episodes, but the streaming behemoth only granted the series with 10 in its sixth installment. "Lucifer" Season 6 returns to Netflix on September 10.

