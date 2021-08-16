President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has come under fire again after a new video shows him telling a woman that Russian drug dealers may have taken one of his laptops for blackmail.

In the newly unearthed video clip, Hunter said he was worried that the Russians who stole one of his laptops while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room might use it for blackmail due to his father's political position, The Federalist reported.

Hunter filmed himself while having sex with the alleged hooker using his laptop in January 2019. Eventually, he can be heard in the footage saying that he spent 18 days going around from penthouse suite to penthouse suite in Vegas, which sometimes cost $10,000 a night.

The video also showed Hunter Biden telling the woman he nearly went overdosed in the summer of 2018 while partying with his drug dealer and two other guys.

He then discovered that his laptop was missing. He told his company that those who stole his laptop have videos of him doing "crazy f---ing sex."

Hunter Biden claimed that there was a possibility that he was targeted as a vulnerable conduit to his father as part of a foreign intelligence operation, Daily Mail reported.

READ NEXT: Hunter Biden Sends a Strong Message to Critics of His Art Dealings: 'F--- Em'

Hunter Biden's Laptop

Hunter Biden had also left his 2015 Macbook Pro after he abandoned it at a Delaware computer store two years ago. Federal agents reportedly seized Hunter's laptop when they raided the office of his friend, who was psychiatrist Keith Ablow.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reportedly found the device when searching Ablow's office after he was accused of professional misconduct and had his medical license suspended.

Hunter's laptop contained emails, text messages, and videos showing the disturbing behavior of the president's son. Some of the materials extracted from his laptop include a video showing Hunter smoking crack while having sex with an unidentified woman.

The shop owner said the customer who brought the water-damaged Macbook Pro never paid for the service or retrieved it. The shop owner also said he tried to contact the client repeatedly, New York Post reported.

The shop owner also said that before turning over the gear to the FBI, he had made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it Robert Costello, lawyer of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

One email dated May 12, 2014, showed that Vadym Pozharskyi was trying to get Hunter Biden to use his political leverage to help the company. That was shortly after Hunter had joined the Burisma board. Multiple reports noted that Hunter had joined the board in April 2014.

Joe Biden Gets Into Tense Exchange Over a Question on Hunter Biden's Job in Ukrainian Gas Company

A presidential hopeful that time, Joe Biden got into a tense exchange with a man during a Democratic primary town hall at Iowa in December 2019.

A man accused Joe Biden of sending his son to Ukraine to get a job and work for a gas company, where Hunter Biden had no experience. The man said this was all in an effort to get access to the president.

Joe Biden replied to the man by saying that he was a "damn liar." He added that it was not true. Biden continued and called the man "fat," while also challenging him to do push-ups together.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden, a 'Direct Beneficiary' of His Son Hunter Biden's Foreign Deals, Says Head of Government Accountability Institute

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Hunter Biden: 'For real, I Don't Know' if Laptop at Center of Controversy is Authentic - From CBS Sunday Morning





