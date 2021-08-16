There are still no fourth stimulus checks from the federal government. But despite this, some states have started distributing stimulus money to those who need it most.

States were given over $200 billion to spend in ensuring economic recovery from the pandemic. December 31 was the set deadline to distribute the stimulus money.

According to a Marca report, some of the states that started to distribute stimulus money are California, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.

New Stimulus Checks Are Coming to These States

California authorized stimulus payments of $600 to eligible taxpayers in the state, who are under the $75,000 income threshold, and $500 to be paid to those with dependent children.

In Florida, only first responders and educators are qualified for a fourth stimulus check. Fool reported that the check would come in the form of a $1,000 payment.

The same with Texas. The state is not providing stimulus money, but some local school districts are. Denton's school employees are seen to receive a $500 retention bonus with a pay increase of two percent if they return for the 2021-2022 school year.

A $2,000 retention bonus will also be distributed to Irving school employees who will return to classrooms in September. District employees of Fort Worth and Arlington will also have an increase in pay by four percent, while Mansfield will increase by two percent.

In New Mexico, the local government has made way for residents who were not eligible for the federal stimulus checks to receive a payment.

The local government of New Mexico has set aside payments of $5 million, and residents are getting stimulus payments as high as $750 per household. The stimulus money is reportedly going to the lowest income residents first.

New Mexico residents can apply through the YesNM portal and have a Social Security number, driver's license number, or Taxpayer Identification number.

Michigan is sending $500 hazard pay bonuses to their teachers. In New York, around $2.1 million funding was made to provide payments for up to $15,600 for undocumented workers, and those were excluded from receiving federal stimulus checks.

Eligible recipients should have lost earnings due to the pandemic and have made less than $26,208 in 2020. Residents of Colorado who received at least one unemployment payment from March 15, 2020 to October 24, 2020, will receive $375.

In Maryland, the local government has already passed legislation that would provide stimulus money of $500 for families and $300 for individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

READ NEXT: Biden's $1.9T Stimulus Moves Forward as Kamala Harris Breaks 50-50 Tie to Begin Senate Debate

Stimulus Checks Amid the Delta Variant

There have been new calls for another round of stimulus checks amid the spread of the COVID delta variant, with more than three million people signing a petition.

The petition is urging Congress to issue $2,000 monthly stimulus checks. The petition's creator, Stephanie Bonin, called on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, Business Insider reported.

Bonin noted that there should be continuing regular stimulus checks for the duration of the crisis. The Colorado restaurant owner said workers dealing with job loss and reduced hours struggled for rent payments and food.

Last March, eligible Americans had received $1,400 stimulus checks. The administration of former President Donald Trump has issued two stimulus checks nine months apart. The first stimulus check issued was worth $1,200, while the second one was worth $600.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the matter, saying that they will see what members of Congress propose. However, Insider's Joseph-Zeballos-Roig noted that a fourth stimulus check is unlikely, with the economy continues to regain jobs.

READ MORE: Pres. Biden Agrees To Limit Eligibility for $1,400 Stimulus Checks

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Fourth Stimulus Check May be On The Way - From FOX 13 News Utah





