Southwest Airlines faced another controversy after a mom shared how a flight attendant made her daughter burst out in tears over a mask.

The mom took to Instagram to share the incident on August 12 that left her two-year-old daughter Drew in tears. Ali Cleek said a flight attendant from Southwest Airlines sarcastically told them to either cut a hole in the mask or glue the mask on the toddler's face after the child refused to keep it on during takeoff.

The Southwest Airlines flight attendant added that the glue was available on the plane. Cleek said the incident happened during a Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Norfolk, Virginia last Thursday.

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Says They Can Glue Mask on Toddler's Face

The mom said she and her family boarded the plane when her daughter suddenly became inconsolable and will not keep on her mask.

Cleek noted that her daughter was a thumb sucker, and the only way the child knows how to soothe herself is by sucking her thumb, which is impossible with the mask on her face.

At one point, the mom said she held her daughter down as two flight attendants kept an eye on them. Moments later, a crew approached them and told them the "glue" comments.

The mom told Fox News that she was embarrassed after hearing the comments. She said they tried to follow the mask mandate as much as they could.

Cleek noted that she acknowledges and respects the mask mandates. However, the mom pointed out that people need "some human decency" and "compassion" in enforcing the mask mandate.

According to reports, Southwest Airlines reached out to the mom and apologized for what happened. The company also said they would talk to the flight crew, who spoke the glue comments.

Southwest Airlines also issued a statement saying that the federal mask mandate for travelers was issued in February, and it required the passengers to wear a mask at all times.

Southwest Airlines Staff Tells Passenger to Cover Joe Biden Sign

It was not the first time a Southwest Airlines staff broke the headlines. Earlier this month, an airline staff asked a passenger to cover her President Joe Biden sign, claiming that many passengers from the same flight found the sign "offensive."

Jenny Grondahl was carrying the cardboard sign that read "Arizonenses Con Biden" during her flight from Phoenix to San Diego on Southwest Airlines. When she got to the gate, she said a Southwest Airlines crew told her that "many customers are offended by your sign." The employee also told her to either cover it up or fold it and put it under her seat.

I’ve been a happy & loyal Southwest Air customer for more than a decade. No longer the case as of Friday. — Jenny Grøndahl (@JennyGrondahl) August 2, 2021

In a separate tweet, Grondahl said she was a loyal customer of Southwest Airlines, but everything changed when she experienced the incident about her Biden sign.

