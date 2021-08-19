After video game publisher 2K Sports released its first wave of ratings for the NBA 2K22 on Wednesday, big NBA names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young were not happy with their overall standing.

According to ESPN, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had high expectations for his rating in the latest version of NBA 2K.

NBA 2K22's Questioned Ratings

In a video posted by NBA 2K, Durant, who was among the cover athletes for the 75th-anniversary edition of the game, explained why he believes that his rating should be at 99 overall.

"I work extremely hard and I pretty much do everything great. That's why I should be a 99," said Durant, who was at 96 overall last year.

For some sports analysts, Kevin Durant could join 2K's 99 Club after his performance in the 2021 playoffs along with his gold medal performance from the Tokyo Olympics.

Aside from expressing his displeasure with how the game publisher rated his fellow star Kevin Durant, LeBron James also emphasized that Stephen Curry should have a higher rating as well.

NBA 2K's 99 Club

In 2K21, LeBron James shared the crown with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo of the highest-rated player's spot, with 97 overall ratings in the game.

Fresh off of an unexpected post-season finish, wherein he led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals, Trae Young was also not satisfied with his rating and expressed it on social media.

Although Madden has become kind of notorious for what is dubbed as the "99 Club," its basketball counterpart rarely awards the near-perfect rating to its main roster players, even to superstars.

In 2001, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was the first player of NBA 2K to have a 99 overall, but the following year Shaquille O'Neal responded by becoming the only 100 overall player.

Through the years, only a few NBA players have achieved the feat of a 99 rating while still active on an NBA roster. Familiar names like Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Chris Paul were the only other players who got into the NBA's 99 Club. However, since 2K14, there has been no active player that has not held the exclusive 99 ratings.

Furthermore, NBA Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers have also been awarded the nearly perfect 99 ratings.

Here are the ratings of NBA 2K22's top players: Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets (96); LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers (96); Steph Curry of Golden State Warriors (96); Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks (96); Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets (95); Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers (95); Luka Doncic of Dallas Mavericks (94); Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers (94); James Harden of Brooklyn Nets(94); Jayson Tatum of Boston Celtics (90); Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks (89); Khris Middleton of Milwaukee Bucks (88); Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee Bucks (85); and LaMelo Ball of Charlotte Hornets (84).

