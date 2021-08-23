On Aug. 23, Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called out a reporter who asked about Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

Psaki said that it was "irresponsible" to use the term "stranded" amid reported of Americans not able to board flights out of the country, according to a New York Post report.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said they are unsure how many U.S. citizens remain in the country after Afghanistan's takeover.

However, some reports are noting that they cannot reach Kabul's airport to be evacuated.

Psaki said they are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, adding that they are in touch with those people through phone, text, and email.

Fox News had also asked Psaki on Saturday about an American woman who was reportedly trapped from reaching the Kabul airport.

The White House never responded to the query.

The reported woman said that she has given up hope of going to the airport, saying that it is impossible to make it through all those people.

The woman added there are as many as 20 Taliban checkpoints between her and the airport. She noted that Taliban fighters on one try whipped her to get through, while one man was shot in the head on another try.

Americans in Afghanistan

Americans currently in Afghanistan have a sole evacuation route through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Americans must pass through Taliban checkpoints and go through crowds of people outside the airport, according to the National Review report.

On Monday, gunfire erupted around the airport. The U.S. embassy had warned Americans to avoid the airport due to possible security threats.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that some Americans attempting to leave Afghanistan have been beaten by Taliban fighters.

Austin said that the situation is unacceptable and that they made it clear to the Taliban leader.

Since Aug. 14, around 37,000 people have been evacuated through the Kabul airport.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that several thousand Americans had been evacuated since the same day.

The spokesman did not specify a particular number as he said the count is "very fluid" and changes nearly by the hour.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that they have time between now until Aug. 31 to get as many Americans who want to get out.

Sullivan added that the nation is on discussions with the Taliban to ensure that there would be a safe passage for American and Afghan evacuees, according to an Insider report.

Taliban Takeover

European countries and Turkey fear the sudden takeover of the Taliban could cause a migration crisis, being reminded of a 2015 migration spike caused by the Syrian war.

European leaders want to avoid another wide-scale influx of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan, according to an Associated Press News report.

EU's migration hard-liners are eyeing setting up deportation centers in countries near Afghanistan.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by Mary Webber

