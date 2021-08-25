Rumors of Jennifer Lopez getting engaged swirled after the Latina pop diva's boyfriend, Ben Affleck, was spotted Monday at a Tiffany & Co. store in Los Angeles, where he was seen browsing diamond engagement rings.

The actor's sighting inside the Westfield Century City mall store raised speculations that Ben Affleck will be proposing once again to the Latina pop diva, The Daily Mail reported. The two already got engaged in 2002 but officially called it quit in 2004.

Is Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Again?

Despite the rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement, it is not yet the time for the Latina pop diva and Oscar winner to tie the knot, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

According to sources, Ben Affleck went around the mall with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, and his mother, Chris, only for a scavenger hunt. Pens and pieces of paper in their hands were reported, signaling that they have a checklist.

"They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found," the source said. The source further noted one of the stops was into Tiffany's, and when they quickly found what they were looking for, the trio went out of the store.

According to Daily Mail, both Ben Affleck and his mom were mesmerized by the rings. The actor's mom was seen leaning towards the display to take a closer look at one of the rings.

During the trio's stroll at the mall, Ben Affleck wore a taupe jacket, grey T-shirt, black jeans, and trainers. He was also wearing a black face mask to protect himself against COVID-19.

Although the rumors about Jennifer Lopez's engagement were debunked, another source claimed that the couple was serious about their relationship as they spent the weekend with all their kids.

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, while Jennifer Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Clothes While Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, wearing matching clothes, were spotted shopping at Westfield Mall in Los Angeles Tuesday.

In particular, the couple was both wearing black tops, grey bottoms, dark sunglasses, ice on their wrists, and black shoes. The couple was seen with their hands locked up with each other as they walked into the mall.

Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official in July. The "On The Floor" singer posted a photo showing her kissing Ben Affleck aboard a yacht while celebrating her 52nd birthday.

The photo was posted alongside other shots of Jennifer Lopez, posing in a red and gold bikini and a colorful caftan.

