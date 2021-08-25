A Florida mom allegedly killed her 15-month-old girl and stabbed her husband and another daughter on Monday.

The incident had taken place in Miami-Dade County. Police said they started receiving calls from neighbors about screaming coming from their home, Crime Online reported.

Police said they had received calls inside the residence, where the crime had taken place. One neighbor, Thelma Sloan, said the 38-year-old Florida mom knocked on her door earlier that day while carrying a toddler on her hip.

Sloan said the woman had warned her about COVID vaccinations, adding that the Florida mom asked her if she had taken a dose of the COVID vaccines.

Sloan reported that the woman told her that she got a vision from God, who told her that anybody who took the COVID vaccines was "going to hell."

Florida Mom Attacked Family Members

Police said that the woman killed her 15-month-old daughter seven hours later and stabbed her 16-year-old daughter and 38-year-old husband, who are now in a hospital, Local 10 reported.

Authorities noted that they do not know yet how the toddler was killed. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said they are still waiting for the medical examiner to submit a report on the cause of the toddler's death.

When police reached the residence, they found the suspect's husband on the front lawn with stab wounds, while the suspect was inside the home with self-inflicted wounds.

The other children of the couple had managed to escape and ran to the neighbor's home, according to Miami Herald. The children were all under 11. None of the children who ran to the neighbor had been harmed.

Zabaleta said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and had appeared to have injuries that seemed self-inflicted. The suspect was transferred to Jackson Trauma Center for treatment.

Zabaleta noted that it was a sad day to have lost the 15-month-old's life. He added that it could have been much worse, considering there were six children inside the residence.

Neighbors had described the suspect as a loving mother to her children, adding that they did not expect it from her. The sidewalk in front of the home was covered in blood, while other neighbors did not answer door knocks.

Other relatives of the family had asked for privacy. The Florida mom has been reported not to be facing any charges against her for now.

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

White evangelicals are among the least vaccinated American population, with the skepticism from the vaccine reaching nearly three centuries back, Los Angeles Times reported.

Public health officials are being encouraged to address faith communities regarding the COVID vaccines. Around 363 million vaccine doses have already been given in the United States, with 171 million being fully vaccinated.

