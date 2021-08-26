Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had considered identifying the "royal racist" who they said commented on their son Archie's skin color, according to an updated edition of their biography.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they weighed up sharing the said information during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Daily Mail reported. However, Meghan decided not to reveal the individual's identity because she believed it would be very damaging to them.

In an updated edition of the biography "Finding Freedom," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that the couple considered sharing the details during their TV interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had repeatedly said that Finding Freedom was unauthorized and that they had not offered any cooperation. However, Scobie and Durand are seen as being close to the couple. The updated version of the epilogue will be published next week.

Leaked Details of The Epilogue

The updated edition alleged that members of the Royal Family were quietly pleased that Meghan Markle had missed Prince Philip's funeral back in April for fears that she would "create a spectacle" if she attends, Page Six reported.

The chapter also said that the Royal Family is still sensitive over the Oprah interview. The source said that there has to be some acknowledgment of understanding about what the Sussexes went through for there to progress.

Prince William was earlier asked if the Royal Family is a racist family. He answered that they are not a racist family. William was reported to be "furious" about private family members being talked about in public, Independent reported.

Meanwhile, a royal family source said there is actually progress with efforts coming from both sides. A friend of Prince Harry noted that there's still so much work to be done, but Harry's visit to the U.K has broken the ice and pushed a closed-door slightly ajar.

Harry's friend said that communication between William and Harry has been easier as they continue to plan another tribute to their mother.

Friends of Harry and Meghan claimed that the couple thinks the Queen did not take "full ownership" of the allegations they made in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

In a chapter of the biography, a friend of Meghan said that months later, little accountability has been taken regarding the issue, The Daily Beast reported.

Queen Elizabeth II said, at the time, some recollections may vary and that they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

The book was also reported to cover the couple's "heartbreak" over Prince Philip's death and Meghan's journey from losing a child to the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson said many think the Royal Family is racist, adding that he believes it will be difficult for members of the Royal Family to go over to America, Daily Express reported.

