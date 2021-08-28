Federal officials are issuing another warning to President Joe Biden regarding another possible attack at Kabul in the final days of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Pentagon officials and members of the president's national security team on Friday, a day after the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, The Hill reported.

The incident has claimed the lives of 11 U.S. Marines, a Navy hospital corpsman, and an Army soldier. At least 169 Afghan citizens were killed, while 18 U.S. service members were injured.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president and the vice president were advised that another terror attack in Kabul is possible. She noted that they are adding maximum force protection measures at the capital.

Another Terrorist Attack in Kabul

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said they believe there are credible threats, adding that they want to ensure that they are prepared for those. Kirby vowed that the U.S. military would fly out evacuees until the last day of the Kabul operation, The Guardian reported.

The White House has denied that the Taliban has taken over parts of the Kabul airport, with Kirby saying that the militant group is not in charge of any of the gates.

Pentagon officials told the president that the next few days of the mission would be the most dangerous period to date.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said ISIS is likely to try to continue the attacks before the end of the evacuation period.

McKenzie noted that very real threat streams could occur at any moment.

According to the White House, Joe Biden affirmed his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect the U.S. troops.

Terrorist Attack at Kabul's Airport

Joe Biden has denounced the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, saying that the evacuation of U.S. citizens and allies will resume. He also vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attacks.

Biden said they would not forget the terror attack and make those responsible pay, The New York Times reported.

Before the attack, there have been warnings of specific and credible threats at the airport by an Islamic State affiliate. The attack was brought by the two suicide bombers outside the airport.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a statement regarding the attacks, saying they will not be dissuaded from the task, adding that to do less would dishonor the purpose of those who died in the incident.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also condemned the attack. The U.S. Marines manning Abbey Gate had been briefed on the possibility of a suicide bomber lurking near their position. However, they continued to process those trying to be admitted.

One Afghani who witnessed the incident said the crowd was packed, and people were pushing. The witness added that he tripped, and that was when the explosion had happened.

