After spending much of his day paying tribute to the 13 fallen service members killed in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who tried to ask him regarding the current security at the airport in Kabul on Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden was under intense pressure to defend his handling of the rapid withdrawal of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan after 20 years of conflict.

Joe Biden Refuses to Entertain Question About Afghanistan

Later in the day, the pressure came out after the president returned to Washington, D.C., where he delivered a pep talk to the staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the state of Louisiana was battered by Hurricane Ida.

The president clarified during his pep talk that he was not supposed to take any questions but gave the green light to the traveling press pool. However, when a reporter started to ask "on Afghanistan," Joe Biden cut him off.

"I'm not going to answer Afghanistan now," the president snapped.

Joe Biden turned away from the traveling press pool to talk to the members of the FEMA despite the reporter continuing with the question regarding whether he still believed there was still an extreme risk at the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

Joe Biden Pays Respects to U.S. Troops Killed in Suicide Bombing in Afghanistan

After the remains of the fallen army personnel returned to the United States from Afghanistan Sunday, Joe Biden met with the families of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the bombing incident at the Kabul airport last week.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden attended the "dignified transfer" of the fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The transfer was a military ritual of receiving the remains of service members, who were killed in foreign combat, Associated Press reported.

Joe Biden and his wife watched as the flag-draped cases carrying 11 service members' remains were taken off the military aircraft and placed in awaiting vans. While the sounds of crying could be heard in the background, a woman collapsed and was taken to an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the remains of the two other U.S. military personnel would be transferred in an event that the media was not allowed to cover at the request of their families.

Based on an Al Jazeera report, the U.S. soldiers ranged in age from 20 to 31, which means that some of them were born not long before the U.S. military started its mission in Afghanistan in 2001.

In his statement on Saturday, Joe Biden emphasized that the 13 American soldiers were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others.

The attack in the Kabul airport on Thursday resulted in the injury and deaths of at least 175 individuals, including dozens of Afghan civilians and U.S. soldiers. The bombing incident was claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), an ISIL (ISIS) affiliate.

