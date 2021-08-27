Former President Donald Trump slammed the administration of President Joe Biden for giving the Taliban a "kill list" that includes the names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies.

The list was intended to help people get through to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, but many fear the extremist group will now use it to kill those named on it.

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden Over 'Kill List'

During Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday, the American commentator asked Donald Trump for his reaction to the so-called "kill list."

The former president said giving the list to the Taliban meant that the terrorists could knock on the door, grab them, and take them out, Daily Mail reported. Trump said he feels "very, very badly" for the Americans and Afghan allies whose names are on it.

"What you are watching now is only going to get worse, it can only go one way... I think they are in great danger... whether it's interpreters or others," Trump noted.

"We look like fools all over the world. We are weak. We are pathetic. We are being led by people that have no idea what they are doing," he added.

During a press conference on Thursday, Joe Biden said he was unaware of a specific list but did not deny that sometimes the U.S. hands over names to the Taliban.

Politico reported that the list includes the identity of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Afghans who were granted visas for working with the U.S. army. The alleged "kill list" was handed to the Taliban after the fall of Kabul on August 15.

After the fall of Afghanistan's capital, the Taliban controlled the area around Kabul airport by dictating who could enter. It is now feared that the "kill list" could be used by the Taliban to wipe out its enemies.

The existence of the "kill list" was revealed days after it was discovered that the Taliban had obtained the biometric data of thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S.

A Republican congressman said Joe Biden would have blood on his hands if the data would be used to hunt down Afghan allies.

The handing of the list to Taliban, which was detailed to Politico by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. The list was created after chaos erupted in the capital city of Kabul last week.

"This country has never seen stupidity like this, and our country is really in trouble," Trump noted.

Donald Trump said Taliban Leader Listened to Him

The former president claimed that he warned the Taliban leader that his organization would be eviscerated by U.S. F-18 jets if they moved to retake Kabul in the past. Trump also said that the Taliban gained back its power because Joe Biden was too weak to punish them.

Donald Trump noted that his administration had the Taliban totally under control. He claimed that he warned the Taliban they would be wiped out by F-18 jets if they tried to take Kabul.

"Every time we saw movement, we hit them with an F-18, and the movement stopped," the former president said of keeping the Taliban out of Afghanistan.

U.S. officials said at least 103 people, including 13 U.S. service personnel, were killed by ISIS terrorists in two attacks outside the Kabul airport on Thursday. Calls for Joe Biden's resignation and impeachment have mounted after the tragic incidents.

