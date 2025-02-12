En español

Zül-Qarnain Nantambu has made his first public statement following his protest at the 2025 Super Bowl half time show.

During Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, Nantambu stormed the stage waving a flag with the words "Sudan" and "Gaza" written on it, shocking spectators and prompting an immediate security response.

The 41-year-old artist has described himself as a "freedom fighter," attributing his protest to his Islamic faith. In a February 10 interview with Daily Mail, he said: "We live a life of luxury in comparison to what they're going through," referring to victims of conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.

NBC News reported that Nantambu was invited to join the halftime show's background cast and trained for about a month as part of a 400-member field ensemble.

Defying the NFL's rules

During Lamar's performance, Nantambu climbed onto a stage prop car and unfurled the flag before security intervened and removed him from the stadium.

He later clarified that neither Kendrick Lamar nor the production team were aware of his plan. "It wasn't a part of [Lamar's] plan. I don't want to attribute any of that to him because he didn't know anything about that," he said.

The NFL swiftly responded, banning Nantambu for life from all league events due to its strict anti-political protest policies. Roc Nation and Apple Music also distanced themselves from the episode, affirming that the act was not part of the planned performance.

Nantambu insisted he isn't seeking the spotlight but instead called on former President Donald Trump to reconsider his stance on Gaza.

Before the Super Bowl, Trump suggested the U.S. should take control of the enclave. Nantambu responded, "I hope God shifts Trump's heart to be empathetic and compassionate to those who are suffering in Palestine and do what is right by the Palestinians. And if he can, help the Sudanese — which I'm sure he can."