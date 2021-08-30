Thinkbaby, the leading vegan, natural brand for babies, was the 2021 recipient of the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award - a testament to its safety and quality.

The award was given by the Good Housekeeping magazine, a global leader in lifestyle and product trends since 1885. The longstanding and forward-thinking publication has built its expert panel of editors, scientists, and engineers reviewing hundreds of baby, toddler, and parenting products based on various criteria, including performance, quality, innovation, and ease of assembly.

Every parent would want the best for them and their children. Therefore, it's imperative that products are safe, reliable, and effective - all without the biologically harmful chemicals found in other major brands. It prompted Think to come up with ThinkBaby Safe Sunscreen & After Sun Aloe Vera gel.

These are the properties that assure parents and users that ThinkBaby Safe Sunscreen is the safer alternative:

BPA Free

Organic and mineral-based

Reef Safe

Non-Aerosol & Biodegradable

Water Resistant up to 80 minutes

Pediatrician-dermatologist tested

Paraben-free

SPF50 Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection

Applies and absorbs easily. Non-oily feel.

Made and manufactured in the USA

Free of biologically harmful chemicals. No PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, oxybenzone, avobenzone, petroleum, gluten, dairy, or toxic chemicals. No animal by-products or testing

ThinkBaby Safe Sunscreen is the safer alternative for protecting babies from harmful UVA/ UVB rays, irritants, free radicals, and other biologically harmful substances that exist in other so-called "natural" baby sunscreens flooding the market.

"We are thrilled and honored to accept such a prestigious award, allowing more consumers to become familiar with not only Thinkbaby Sun, but our entire highly efficacious, science-backed brand as a whole," said Think Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Roll.

About Think

Think, the company behind Thinkbaby and Thinksport, is composed of a team of scientists and physicists focused on the latest biological and chemical science. The company leads in the usage of safe materials in its manufacture of various consumer products. Through its conscious efforts to use safer alternatives, the company seeks to address the growing concern of harmful chemicals leaching from consumer products.

