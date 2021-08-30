Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has blasted President Joe Biden, saying the administration should stop sending "unvetted" illegal immigrants to the state.

In a five-page letter he sent Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, DeSantis suggested that the Biden administration send the illegal immigrants to other states that support the "reckless" immigration laws of the president, Daily Wire reported.

The Florida governor said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appears to be working hard at resettling illegal immigrants who have no lawful status.

DeSantis said Florida continues to ensure that "criminal aliens" are not in their communities. The governor added that the Floridians accept responsible immigration, which serves the interest of the state and the American people.

Ron DeSantis also said in his letter that Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have refused to fulfill their responsibility to impose immigration laws enacted by Congress.

Illegal Immigrants in Florida

Florida Politics reported that Ron DeSantis wanted to know how many illegal immigrants have settled in Florida since the start of the Biden administration. The governor also wanted their contact information and their COVID status at the time of their arrival.

Ron DeSantis blamed the peak of migrants coming to the U.S. on Biden's reversal of enacted immigration policies by former President Donald Trump. DeSantis said the Biden administration is releasing huge amounts of people into the country.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that single adults and families are being extracted under Title 42. The spokesperson noted that Border Patrol agents gather biometric and biographic information, such as fingerprints, photos, and contact information, as part of the process.

The Border Patrol then runs a background check to identify criminals or those who pose a threat to public safety, Fox News reported.

The spokesperson added that many immigrants are voluntarily reaching out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to start their official processing.

Border Crisis

Immigration experts said that Mayorkas called the border crisis "unsustainable." However, they added that he was not taking immediate actions to respond to the crisis, Washington Examiner reported.

Monica Weisberg-Stewart, the chairwoman of the Texas Border Coalition's (TBC) Committee on Border Security and Immigration, said there's a lot of frustration and with reason.

TBC has asked the Biden administration to halt all immigration at the southern border. Weisberg-Stewart characterized it as a drastic move for the organization.

She also indicated how troubled border communities are due to the daily releases of migrants onto the community. Weisberg-Stewart added that Mayorkas had vowed to hire 2,000 asylum officers.

A White House official also said that the administration continues to return those who cross illegally to Mexican under Title 42. However, the administration is not returning most families as Mexico's unwilling to take back migrants who are not their citizens.

The Supreme Court earlier rejected the Biden administration's request to put a hold on a lower court decision ordering to revive the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

