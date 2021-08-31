Former President Donald Trump's campaign has reportedly paid more than $4.3 million to Capitol riot organizers before the insurrection on January 6.

It was reported by OpenSecrets. Questions about the Trump campaign's involvement in the "Save America" rally on the day of the Capitol attack had resurfaced, Newsweek reported.

The House Select Committee probing the Capitol riot has already sent requests to 15 social media companies, asking for information regarding the January 6 insurrection.

The committee also sent requests to the White House and several federal agencies for documents and records related to the riot.

Individuals Receiving Payments from Trump Campaign

OpenSecrets reported that the committee also named several GOP-affiliated individuals who demonstrated ties to the Capitol riot.

Among these individuals was Caroline Wren, who has allegedly received at least $170,000 as Trump campaign's national finance consultant listed as a "VP Advisor" on the permit granted by the National Park Service for the January 6 rally.

One of the other rally managers, Megan Powers, was also listed on the rally permit. However, she was not included in the House request.

Powers was reportedly paid around $300,000 as the Trump campaign's director of operations. Trump's Make America Great Again PAC also paid her over $20,000 for "recount administrative consulting" this year.

The House Committee also requested records regarding the Women for Trump initiative co-chair, Gina Loudon, who also spoke at the rally.

Records of Dustin Stockton were also requested. Stockton served as a co-organizer of the rally and worked as a spokesman for the nonprofit We Build The Wall, a group that portrayed themselves as eager to help build a southern border fence.

The permit noted that these individuals had played some role in the "Save America" rally that transpired before the Capitol attack.

Trump's campaign allegedly funneled money through some private firms and shell companies, which ultimately hid the payee's information.

Citing a Center for Responsive Politics report, Forbes reported in February that the people behind the Capitol protest had received more than $3.5 million from the Trump campaign.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee has reportedly spent $771 million through a shell company called American Made Media Consultants LLC.

LLC had Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump as one of its board members. She was also Trump's senior campaign advisor.

House Committee Demanding Donald Trump's White House Records

On August 25, the committee requested White House communications records on and leading up to the Capitol riot. The committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, has given the agencies until September 9 to produce the requested materials.

Donald Trump commented on the request, saying that it was a "partisan sham" and a "waste of taxpayer dollars."

The panel said that it wanted to probe the attack itself and the days leading to the incident. They will also be gathering dissemination of intelligence, security preparations, and the roles of the agencies played during the breach of the Capitol, Reuters reported.

Aside from the former president, documents and communications were also requested related to members of Trump's family, who had some roles at the White House.

The request included former first lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, Ivanka, daughter-in-law Lara and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.

