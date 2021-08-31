A new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday showed that cases of heart inflammation among Pfizer and Moderna vaccine takers remained "exceedingly rare."

The said data revealing the rare case of heart inflammation was released as the CDC further investigates the additional evidence on the safety of the vaccines since the rollout started in December.

According to reports, the CDC recorded at least 2,574 cases of heart inflammation following hundreds of millions of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The data also showed that most of the affected were males under the age of 30, about a week after the vaccination.

According to CDC, for every one million Pfizer vaccines administered among males aging 16 to 17 years, there would be 73 cases of heart inflammation.

Furthermore, the CDC tracking revealed that the majority of the demographics affected by the heart inflammation recovered without persistent symptoms.

"The risks that we're talking about the following vaccination is generally within seven days, but the benefits last for far longer than seven days," said Stanford University professor and Chair to the Advisory Committee, Dr. Grace Lee, adding that it is important for the country to look ahead.

The data about the heart inflammation came as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved the Pfizer vaccine on August 23, the same day President Joe Biden urged private companies to issue vaccine mandates.

Apart from its full approval, the FDA also authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15 years old Americans.

As of August 23, the CDC noted that around 70 percent of eligible Americans received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, 60 percent were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine Effectiveness Against Hospitalization Falls for Older Patients Over Time, CDC Analysis Reveals

Although heart inflammation remained rare, a separate analysis from the CDC revealed on Monday that the effectiveness of vaccines against hospitalization wanes for older patients over time.

The analysis revealed that adults over 75 years old showed waning protection against hospitalization, although it remained above 80 percent.

Reports also showed that hospitalization among fully vaccinated people is rampant among American adults who are residents of nursing homes and those who have underlying conditions.

Although the protection against hospitalization waned for people over 75, the CDC analysis revealed that the vaccine continues to present the same amount of protection from people up to the age of 75.

Key CDC Vaccine Official Dr. Sara Oliver said that the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing hospitalization remained at 94 percent or higher for adults aging 18 to 49 years old.

The CDC said on Monday that they plan to have another advisory committee meeting that will take place in mid-September to discuss the additional shots ahead of September 20, when the Biden administration plans to roll out booster shots for eligible Americans.

