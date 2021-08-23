U.S. President Joe Biden has encouraged private companies to issue COVID vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration released a full approval on Pfizer's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and above.

Biden was calling companies to ramp up vaccine requirements to reach millions of more people, according to an NBC News report.

The president said that if they're a business leader or nonprofit leader, this is now required.

Around 70% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while about 60% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data.

With the full approval, it would be easier for employers to issue a vaccine mandate, according to public health experts.

Chevron Corp. had also required its workers to be vaccinated after Biden made the call.

The oil company will be requiring the vaccine, particularly to workers traveling and living abroad, as well as those working on U.S.-flagged ships, according to an NBC News report

Vaccine Mandates

In Texas, San Antonio school officials are moving forward to require vaccines for district employees.

Superintendent for the San Antonio Independent School District had called for mandatory employee vaccinations.

Pedro Martinez's decision had resulted in a lawsuit from the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a Texas Tribune report.

Meanwhile, other corporations such as Microsoft, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney, and Disney had announced vaccine requirements after the Biden administration called for mandated vaccinations for federal employees last month.

Michelle Strowhiro, a lawyer at McDermott Will & Emery, said that more companies will impose their own vaccine requirements after the FDA's decision.

Strowhiro added that employers are trying to balance implementing the right safety standards for their work areas while also being aware that many employers are already struggling.

FDA Approval on Pfizer

Pfizer was the first vaccine to earn the full approval of the FDA.

The mRNA vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty, according to a CNBC report.

More than 204 million of the Pfizer shots have been used, according to CDC.

Pfizer had submitted its application in May. This had caused more calls from advocates to grant it full approval.

Pfizer has met the FDA's high standard for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said that they recognize that FDA approval of a vaccine may instill confidence to get vaccinated.

A survey from Kaiser Family Foundation stated that more would be inclined to get the vaccine if it earned the full approval, with three in 10 unvaccinated adults noting that.

Dr. Paul Offit said that full approval is more psychological than anything else.

Offit is a voting member of the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

The Pentagon had already announced that it would make vaccinations mandatory for service members.

