The Brooklyn Nets and center DeAndre Jordan are working towards a contract buyout, based on a report of The Athletics' Shams Charania.

The big man, Jordan, signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the same offseason that saw Brooklyn signs scoring savants Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who were the longtime friends of the Houston native.

Playing Time Concerns for Big Man Deandre Jordan

In his stint with Brooklyn, in the 2019-20 season, the veteran big man started just six games as the development of then-Nets center Jarrett Allen skyrocketed.

Even after Allen's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Deandre Jordan never exceeded his career minutes due to the emergence of Nic Claxton, who continued to cut into Jordan's playing opportunity.

Jordan then failed to appear in the last 18 games of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season, including the playoffs, with his former LA Clippers teammate, Blake Griffin, eventually taking over the starting center role for the Nets.

According to Slam Online, Charania reported that while neither side has made a final decision, the odds that Deandre Jordan would suit up in a Nets uniform next season have become increasingly slim.

The Brooklyn Nets' move with the re-signing of Blake Griffin and the offseason pursuit of free agent Paul Millsap has left little room for Jordan to impose his presence on the court, which is not an ideal scenario for the veteran.

In the previous season, prior to the arrival of Griffin in New York, Jordan started 43 of the 57 games. The name of Jordan has been most recently linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were in need of a veteran center after the departure of Andre Drummond, who signed a one-year minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

READ NEXT: NBA Icon Allen Iverson Predicts the 'Lebron James Hate' in 2005, Warns Him That Critics Are Waiting

Rajon Rondo's Back in the City of Angels

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rajon Rondo plans to re-sign with the LA Lakers after he cleared his waivers Monday. The one-year deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million.

The 35-year-old point guard, Rondo, agreed to a buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday, and both ESPN and The Athletic reported that Los Angeles would be front-runners to sign the two-time NBA champion.

Despite the buyout and the new deal, Rondo would still be making his $7.5 million salary. Dubbed as "Playoff Rondo," the 6"1 guard was a key part of the Lakers' 2020 championship run but parted ways with the team that same offseason when he signed a deal with the Hawks.

The Nets big man was also hoping that he could complete his buyout with the Brooklyn Nets for a possible title run with other contender teams where he could have enough playing time.

After his short stint with the Hawks, Rondo was eventually traded to the Clippers before being dealt with the Grizzlies this off-season. During the 2020-21 season, Rondo averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists per game.

READ MORE: Tracy Mcgrady Says He Would Have Been the Scottie Pippen to Kobe Bryant's Michael Jordan if He Had Joined Lakers

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: DeAndre Jordan Landing With Lakers After Brooklyn Nets Buyout? - From Lakers Nation