Gymnastics prodigy Simone Biles surprised the father of her teammate, Suni Lee, on Wednesday when she gave him a new wheelchair.

The surprise for her teammate's dad, John, was in coordination with the television show "Today." Last month, Simone Biles was able to witness the bond of Suni Lee and her father when Suni Lee draped the gold medal around her dad's neck after winning the Olympic individual all-around title.

Simone Biles Gives Suni Lee's Dad a New Wheelchair

Simone Biles showed a spirit of generosity and love as the gymnast gave an electric wheelchair from Quantum Rehab, which was customized for the father's needs, E Online reported.

In a video message shown to John, Biles explained that she reached out to the show to surprise him.

"You have done so much for her [Suni Lee] so I reached out to my friends at the TODAY show to see if we could do something special for you," Biles said.

Simone Biles also expressed how much she loves her teammate, and she knows that Lee loves her father so much. As the electric wheelchair was given to Lee's dad, John expressed his surprise and said that the gift from Biles "was awesome."

Lee's dad was known to use a manual wheelchair that Lee's brother, Lucky, was pushing whenever they travel.

"It'll be a little different because now they don't have to keep pushing me around," Lee's dad said on the show.

Lee's dad was placed in a wheelchair after a tragic accident happened to him in 2019. During that time, John suffered a spinal cord injury when he fell down the ladder while helping a friend trim a tree for a wedding.

The accident reportedly happened two days before Lee's U.S. championships. Despite being in a wheelchair, John did not waver to show his support for her daughter.

Their family gathered a large group of fans from their Hmong American community in Minnesota to cheer on Suni Lee while competing. John has praised Simone Biles for the aftermath of her daughter's win in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I want to tell Simone that she truly is a GOAT because she let my baby bring the gold medal," Lee's dad said.

John's love for his daughter Suni Lee was also overflowing, as he built a balance beam for his daughter to practice when she was a child.

Simone Biles on Suni Lee Entering 'Dancing With the Stars'

In his latest interview, Lee's dad also shared that Suni Lee is now starting her freshman year at Auburn University, and she became busier as she prepares for the "Dancing With the Stars" show.

On Monday, Simone Biles also said that "America will fall in love" with Suni Lee because she has a very inspiring story. Biles further noted that they would cheer Lee and watch the show while they are on their Gold Over America tour.

Simone Biles also competed on the show after the Olympics, placing fourth with her partner, Sasha Farber, on Season 24.

