Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reportedly asked for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, with hopes to plan a christening with their daughter Lilibet at Windsor Castle.

Reports noted that palace staffers were left stunned with their request to meet the Queen, according to a Page Six report.

A source said that the Sussex couple had made the offer, but many people were shocked by the "sheer nerve of it." The source added that the couple might genuinely want to see the Queen. However, it's "breathtaking" due to the situations that they have put her through this year.

The monarchy is also reportedly preparing for the release of Harry's memoir next year, with reports saying that the Queen's aides were getting lawyers against any new claims, according to The Sun report.

Sources said the Queen has not yet responded, adding that there has been a discussion about whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan for Christmas.

The Queen was said still be very fond of Harry and would love to see her grandchildren Lilibet and Archie. However, courtiers were reported surprised by the move, particularly from Meghan. However, the Queen was reportedly "exasperated" with attacks by the Sussexes. She has ordered staff to be read to refute any new claims in Harry's memoir.

Prince Harry's Memoir

In July, the Duke of Sussex had announced that he would be releasing a book about his life in the public eye. According to an Express report, its publisher Penguin Random House branded the book as a "definitive account."

Reports had also been released that the duke had signed a four-book deal, with at least one to be released after the Queen's death.

One source said that the family is concerned that Harry will go into his feelings about his mother's death, including his initial feelings about his father's relationship with Camilla.

Daily Mirror Royal editor Russel Myers said that he does not think Harry will do one book and leave it at that. He said that it will not be the last, almost certainly.

Finding Freedom was a book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. It was released in August last year.

The couple had initially denied having anything to do with the book. However, Meghan later admitted that she had allowed a friend to speak to the authors.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Interview

The Sussex couple had also done an interview special with Oprah Winfrey and discussed their reasons for leaving the monarchy. They had also talked about issues of race and mental health while they were serving as royals.

Meanwhile, Harry had been featured in a doc-series "The Me You Can't See," which he co-created with Oprah for AppleTV+. The said doc-series focuses on mental health, wherein the Prince had openly talked about his own experiences.

On the other hand, Meghan was also said to be planning to release a book about wellness.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to visit the Queen - from Today Show Australia





