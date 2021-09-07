A six-year-old girl has died after riding the Haunted Mine Drop in a Colorado amusement park. Daily Mail reported that the girl suffered fatal injuries on the ride that drops people 110 feet down inside Iron Mountain in seconds.

Suzanne Emery, with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said the incident occurred on Sunday night on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The girl from Colorado Springs was visiting the park with her family and was reportedly on their vacation.

According to Garfield County Coroner's office, employees of the amusement park administered first aid until paramedics arrived and confirmed that the child was dead.

The coroner's office noted that an autopsy is scheduled for this week. The investigation of the child's death will be done along with Garfield County Sheriff's Office, ABC News reported.

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs will be closed on Monday, September 6, and Tuesday, September 7, due to the incident.

The Colorado amusement park said out of respect and concern for all parties involved, it will not further comment on the matter until all details have been confirmed.

Haunted Mine Drop Ride in a Colorado Park

The Haunted Mine Drop ride opened in July 2017. NBC News reported that it drops riders 110 feet into a mountain before it returns them to the main level. Park visitors were required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.

Stan Checketts of Logan, Utah designed it. Checketts has designed several amusement park rides. He was also present when the ride made its debut at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Checketts earlier said they do not put shoulder restraints on the side of the riders' heads to make it a little scarier and exciting.

A Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety spokeswoman said that a state inspector would likely visit the amusement park on Tuesday. The division regulates amusement park rides.

Meanwhile, the state website noted that all Colorado amusement parks are mandated to go through third-party inspections.

Amusement Park Accidents in the U.S.

Reports said around 1,299 ride-related accidents resulting in injuries in amusement parks in the United States had been recorded in 2019. That amounted to near 3.7 injuries per one million visitors.

In addition, there were a total of 63 fatalities in mobile and fixed-site amusement rides combined from 1987 to 2000, which accounts for about 4.5 amusement ride-related fatalities per year.

A 2013 Nationwide Children's Hospital study on child injuries at amusement parks found that the head and neck region was the most frequently injured at 28 percent, followed by the arms at 24 percent.

The most common injury type was soft tissue injuries at 29 percent, followed by strains and sprains at 21 percent. Cuts were at 20 percent, and broken bones were at 10 percent.

The most common causes of amusement park accidents were most likely due to a fall, with 32 percent of the accidents involving children. Meanwhile, 18 percent were caused by hitting or being hit by something on a ride.

