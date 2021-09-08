At least one death was reported after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Tuesday night that rattled Acapulco and nearby cities.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially measured the strong quake in Mexico as magnitude 7.4. The USGS said the earthquake had a shallow depth of about 20 kilometers that would have amplified the shaking effect.

The quake was centered about 11 miles northeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

Mexico City Among Cities That Experienced the Powerful Earthquake

Several cities witnessed and experienced the strong quake that hit Mexico. In Mexico City, the ground in some parts of the capital shook for about a minute, but the shaking was less evident in other areas, Los Angeles Times reported.

People in the capital were also reported to evacuate their buildings briefly, but they went back inside as rain poured while the shaking occurred.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed in a local television report that there were no early damages in the country's capital. However, the mayor underscored that there were power outages in some parts of the city's neighborhoods.

A one-minute-long video posted on Twitter showed a wrestling arena in Mexico City rattled by the strong quake. The said video also showed an announcer warning the audience not to run while the arena shook due to the earthquake.

In Acapulco, witnesses said the shaking caused damages to some buildings in the city. The Civil Protection of Guerrero state further noted that the earthquake caused rockfalls and landslides on the roads.

Officials said at least one man was killed as he was crushed by a falling post. Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said some people also experienced nervous breakdowns. Román noted that aftershocks continued to occur in the area.

According to local media, a total of 93 aftershocks had been felt after the earthquake, as of 12 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday. The Acapulco mayor also said there were "many gas leaks in many places," as well as landslides and fallen walls.

The quake was also felt in Roma Sur, Mexico City's neighboring area. Lights went off in the area, and scared residents were reported to rush out of their homes, huddling together in the rain.

"It reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said one resident from Roma Sur.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake jolted Mexico City on September 19, 1985 that killed thousands of people.

Tsunami Warning Issued on Coasts After Strong Quake Hits Acapulco in Mexico

After the 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a bulletin, saying that a possible tsunami may hit the country's coasts.

According to the bulletin, "hazardous tsunami waves" may hit the coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter.

