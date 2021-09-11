Prince Andrew has been served with legal papers regarding a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was also one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Court documents revealed that the security chief at his Windsor home accepted the court papers after weeks of reportedly avoiding officials, Daily Mail reported.

However, Prince Andrew's lawyers claim that the papers were not properly served and intend to boycott Monday's court hearing. The legal team is also hoping to get the case thrown out over a technicality.

Prince Andrew's solicitor Gary Bloxsome said the document Giuffre had signed in 2009 may make her action invalid. According to reports, a confidential settlement was reached between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein in Florida in 2009.

It contains a release of claims against others associated with her allegations against Epstein, potentially including Prince Andrew. However, Giuffre's legal team said there was no evidence Prince Andrew was intended to be covered by the previous legal agreement.

The Duke of York has continued to deny all claims made by Giuffre. According to BBC, a U.S. district judge must determine whether the papers were "served" before any case can proceed. The initial hearing is on Monday via a conference call before a Manhattan judge.

Roberts' legal team claimed that the service was successfully completed by leaving the papers with the officer. The security team of the Duke of York has been reportedly told not to accept any service of any court process.

Court documents had shown that a response is due from Andrew by September 17, and if he fails to respond, "judgment by default will be entered" against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Rape Case Against Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on August 9 against Prince Andrew. She claimed that he sexually abused her while inside the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London when she was 17 years old, The Guardian reported.

The Duke of York said he has no recollection of ever meeting her and insisted that he had never had sex with Giuffre. Buckingham Palace called Giuffre's claims false and "without foundation."

The lawsuit also claims that Andrew knew how old Giuffre was at the time and "that she was a sex-trafficking victim."

Prince Andrew was earlier considered a "person of interest" in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, has died in jail in 2019, while Ghislaine Maxwell remains incarcerated for sex trafficking charges.

The lawsuit noted that Giuffre feared death or physical injury if she disobeyed Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell due to their connections and wealth.

The complaint filed on August 9 included a picture of 17-year-old Giuffre and Prince Andrew, who has his arm around her waist, Buzzfeed News reported.

Last September 4, the judge handling Maxwell's case has ordered prosecutors to disclose the identities of the British socialite's alleged co-conspirators to her defense team.

Prosecutors argued that revealing the identities of the alleged co-conspirators could damage the case. However, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan wrote that they had not provided an explanation for the said harm, and "none is apparent to the court."

Prosecutors have been given until October 11 to hand over all the co-conspirator statements.

