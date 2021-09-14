After his recent fashion choice that shocked NBA fans, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala 2021 with a unique hairdo.

According to Lakers Daily, the LA Lakers guard sported stars in his hair. The 32-year-old NBA star aligned his hairdo with this year's Met Gala theme, "American Independence."

Russell Westbrook: NBA's Fashion Icon

In his years in the league, the triple-double machine Russell Westbrook is considered a fashion icon. Westbrook showed everyone that every time he enters the arena, he has no problem taking a risk with his appearance.

Westbrook exhibited lots of OOTDs in his entire career. He has been pushing the envelope of his clothing style since his earliest days in the league. However, not every outfit of the California native pleased NBA fans.

NBA Fans Displeased With Russell Westbrook's Recent Fashion Choice

Based on the report of Sports Illustrated, many NBA fans took to social media to voice their displeasure over Russell Westbrook's clothing choice. Westbrook's unique sense of fashion is nothing new, and in his most recent social media post, he quoted Kendrick Lamar.

"'Don't address me unless it four letters' @kendricklamar," Westbrook tweeted with pictures of him wearing a skirt. However, fans did not expect the Lakers guard would be wearing a skirt.

The most curious response came from former NBA bust and former Laker Kwame Brown. Brown questioned Westbrook's fashion sense, and he posted it to his social media.

However, true Russell Westbrook fans did not mind the comment of Brown, especially Laker fans who still remember the draft busts.

Brown played for the Lakers, and he averaged 6.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG in his career. Compared to Brown, Westbrook's career averages are 23.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 8.5 assists per game.

Regardless of people's opinions, based on Westbrook's attitude, he's going to walk his own path, especially that he's chasing the bigger track of helping the Lakers win an NBA championship and have his first championship ring.

The LA Lakers acquired the explosive guard this offseason in a deal that sent Lakers forwards Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook will complete the Big 3 that the Lakers needed to grab another title. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the superstar trio raised the chances of the LA Lakers to make another comeback to the NBA Finals.

Last season, despite struggling in the early days of his Washington Wizards stint, Russell Westbrook finished the season with another triple-double average. He averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-high 11.7 in assists per game.

The Lakers are hoping the one-time MVP and triple-double machine could catapult them to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.

Russell Westbrook is one of the latest acquisitions of the Lakers as they vie for another NBA championship. Their other recent acquisitions include Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, and Dwight Howard.

