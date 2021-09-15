Compass, a real estate technology firm, has announced having Grace Goro Kaage in the leadership team as the company's new managing director.

In her new role, Kaage will be leading the company's local strategies for growth and agent experiences across the states of Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

By leveraging her significant experience and deep understanding of the Chicago real estate market, Grace is also expected to help increase the Compass footprint in Windy City.

A Veteran of Real Estate, Philantrophy, Organization

As she joins Compass, Grace Goro Kaage brings over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, previously serving as Vice President of Sales and Designated Managing Broker for @properties' Streeterville and Gold Coast offices in Chicago.

"The real estate industry is rapidly changing and agents today deserve a brokerage that's willing to invest in the technology and resources necessary to provide exceptional service to clients in this landscape. Compass is that brokerage," Kaage said in a Compass press release.

She explains how she has sold in this environment, giving her a unique understanding of the challenges facing agents in this market.

Kaage continues: "No other company is reshaping the real estate industry by using technology to make people better, rather than replace them, and it's resulting in stronger relationships between the agent and the client. That's an evolution I knew I needed to be a part of, and one that I could positively impact."

Also serving as a board member, chairperson, and founder for various organizations in her local community and the real estate industry, Kaage also carries a wealth of philanthropic, organizational, and managerial proficiency to Compass.

She is also a recipient of various awards, including being named one of Crain's 2018 Most Influential Residential REALTORS in Chicago and part of a 2017 Top Producer Team.

Grace Goro Kaage is also a third-generation managing broker. Her father, Chuck Goro, is a legendary broker who was one of the most successful sales managers and vice presidents in the Chicago area for about four decades.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company that provides an end-to-end platform that empowers real estate agents to deliver quality service to seller and buyer clients.

Its platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions for marketing, client services, brokerage services, customer relationship management, and other custom-critical needs for the real estate industry.

