Social media users are mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's magazine cover for the Time's 100 most influential people of 2021 edition.

Daily Mail reported that Twitter users had used memes to express their hilarious statements about the Time magazine cover released on Harry's 37th birthday that showed him standing behind his wife. The icons section of the annual list also featured Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, and Alexei Navalny.

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were published with a profile written by their friend and chef Jose Andres, wherein he wrote that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have compassion for the people they do not know and "they run toward the struggle."

Andres has a charity known as World Central Kitchen supported financially by the Sussexes' Archewell foundation in India and the Caribbean.

One meme shows a laughing Ryan Gosling while another shows chef Gordon Ramsay telling somebody to "Oh f**k off."

Oprah Winfrey's "what?" moment during the Sussexes' bombshell interview last March was also among the memes posted on Twitter to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time magazine cover.

One Twitter user said the cover shows that Meghan Markle is in charge because she's in front of her husband. The user added that "there is no hiding who is in control."

Another netizen said the photo looked photoshopped, and it showed that Prince Harry "is just the supporting actor." Another critic noted that the Duke of Sussex "looks completely awkward" behind his wife.

But Time's picture editor, Dilys Ng, said the portrait reflects the Sussexes' powerful dynamic as "equal partners."

People reported that the portrait marks the first time the Sussex couple has formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot.

The Time has released the full roster of honorees on Wednesday. The magazine's annual special edition hits newsstands on September 17.

Prince Harry's Birthday

Queen Elizabeth used the official Royal Family Twitter account to wish her grandson a happy birthday. The Queen posted four photos of Prince Harry, with one image showing Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also greeted the Duke of Sussex on Twitter, Town and Country Mag reported. Their father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, had also wished Prince Harry a happy birthday through their Clarence House Twitter account.

Time's 100 Most Influential List

The Time's list is divided into six categories: Pioneers, Icons, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators. The Sussex couple was included in the "Icons" category, CBS News reported.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka and siblings Muna and Mohammed el Kurd were also on the icons list. The siblings are both Palestinian activists.

Britney Spears was also on the list after gaining media attention for her battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. Paris Hilton had written Spears' profile, saying that Spears is a legend and one of the most influential artists in pop-music history.

Simone Biles made it to the "Titans" category after competing and backing out from some events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which earned her praise for prioritizing her mental health.

Screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes was also on the Titans list, along with music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Olympic runner Allyson Felix was also on the list.

Politicians were also given recognition in the "Leaders" list, with President Joe Biden being included. Joining Biden were former President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Vice President Kamala Harris for being the first woman, Black, and Asian vice president.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney was also given a spot on the list. Meanwhile, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk was on the "Innovators" list.

