Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Friday as police officers arrived at Laundrie's home in Florida.

Brian Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that the 23-year-old went missing after his family members last saw him on Tuesday morning, ABC 7 reported.

"Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie is currently unknown," Bertolino wrote to reporters. Laundrie's attorney further noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) already went to Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida to assist the family in locating him.

Bertolino said the FBI is now looking for both Gabby Petito and her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, does not believe that Brian Laundrie was missing, saying that her daughter's boyfriend was only hiding.

"He's [Laundrie] not missing he's hiding! Gabby is missing," Schmidt told DailyMail.

Police Arrives in Brian Laundrie's Home in Florida

The report that Brian Laundrie went missing came as authorities arrived at the Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend on Friday. The Laundrie family reportedly called the police and the FBI to their home to help them find their son.

The Daily Mail reported that the police officers were seen with evidence bags, and they removed items from the house in order to assist with the search. Police officers reportedly entered Laundrie's home after a family member authorized them.

The police officers also searched a silver convertible Ford Mustang in the driveway that belonged to the family before they went back into the house again. After more than two hours inside the home, investigators left.

In a tweet, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said that the conversation between the Laundrie family and police had concluded, adding that a statement would be made once they have the details.

"We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming," Garrison noted.

Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said their family was happy that the family of her daughter's boyfriend allowed the police officers inside their home and cooperated with them. However, Petito's dad said he's not going to speculate on anything as he does not know what to believe anymore.

A North Port Police Department spokesperson told CNN that they have more details about Petito's case, but they cannot release them yet.

"This has been a very quickly developing situation here in just the last hour really for the most part. So we're working through that," the spokesperson said, adding that they want to be accurate in everything that they will say.

TikTok User Claims Brian Laundrie Hitchhiked Days Before Gabby Petito's Disappearance

A woman named Miranda Baker claimed in a TikTok video that she and her boyfriend gave Brian Laundrie a ride days before Gabby Petito went missing.

While at Grand Teton National Park in Colter Bay, Wyoming on August 29, Baker said Laundrie, who was alone, approached them and asked them for a ride.

The TikTok user said Petito's boyfriend told them that he needed to go to Jackson and since they were also going to Jackson that night, she said, "hop in," and Laundrie hopped in the back of their Jeep.

Baker noted that Laundrie was wearing long sleeves, a backpack, hiking boots, and pants, and he offered to pay them at least $200 for the 10-mile ride.

Baker also said that Laundrie told them that he was camping for several days without his fiancée as she was working on their social media page back at their van.

The TikTok user further noted that Laundrie told them that he and Gabby Petito were camping out in the middle of nowhere along Snake River and not on a regulated campsite through the national park.

Baker added that Laundrie suddenly freaked out when she brought up that they were going to Jackson. Petito's boyfriend then asked them to pull over, and he exited the Jeep near Jackson Dam in Grand Teton National Park.

Baker said she recognized Laundrie from TikTok, which made her call the authorities. The TikTok user noted that they have been in contact with different people "to help piece together different parts of this case."

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the 22-year-old YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home with Petito's white Ford Transit van on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

