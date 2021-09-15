Utah Police Investigators on Wednesday underscored that they will not rule out the possible link between the double murder and Gabby Petito's case, that both happened in the scenic campgrounds of Moab.

The double murder that was reported involved a married couple who was last seen on August 13, and discovered shot to death in the South Mesa Area of the LA Sal Loop Road five days later. The murder victims were identified as Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, who were 38 and 24 years old respectively.

The newlywed couple was discovered dead by their friend. A police warrant revealed that the victims' friend found them partially undressed and riddled with bullet wounds. Meanwhile, Bridget Calvert, Schult's aunt, said that her niece and Turner told their friends about a man who was creeping them out around the campground.

"We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything suspicious around that time," a spokesman for the Grand County Sheriff's Office said, pointing out that they are not "ruling anything out at this time."

To date, police officers have not yet identified a suspect for the murder, and they were still examining all possible leads.

Connection Between the Double Murder and Gabby Petito Case

The connection between the double murder and Gabby Petito's case was established, when Utah authorities identified that Schulte worked at a nearby co-op grocery store called Moonflower.

Officials emphasized that the said store was the location where Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie got into an emotional argument that prompted police response on August 12.

Fox News underscored that the location and proximity of Petito's argument with her boyfriend also prompted speculation that the double murder case may have a connection to the YouTuber's case.

Officers from the Moab City Police Department in Utah pointed out in a released report on Wednesday that Petito slapped Laundrie after their emotional altercation, NBC News reported.

The police report furthered that Laundrie tried to make distance by telling Petito to take a walk and calm down. However, Petito was reported that she did not want to be separated from her boyfriend and began slapping him. Laundrie then grabbed Petito's face then pushed her back as the YouTuber pressed upon her boyfriend and the van.

During an exchange of words with the Utah police officers, Laundrie and Petito revealed that they both struggle with their mental health, adding that they are not taking any medications.

Gabby Petito's Boyfriend, Now a Person of Interest

As the report of Petito and her boyfriend's argument in the store where one of the double murder victims worked, Laundrie was made a person of interest in Petito's missing case on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that Petito was reported missing on September 11, after she did not contact her family for more than a week. Laundrie and Petito were reported to go on a cross-country road trip, but Laundrie returned to his home in Florida alone in the van he shared with his girlfriend during the trip.

As the hunt for Petito goes desperate, Chief Todd Garrison called out Laundrie's lawyer on Wednesday to ask for a conversation with Brian Laundrie.

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito https://t.co/4OaCk5eCjU — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the attorney of Gabby Petito's family also declined to comment on the said police report, contending that the YouTuber's camp was instructed by the authorities to not discuss the relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

