The sentencing of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is being delayed at least a month.

According to ABC 7, the reason for the delay was not explicitly disclosed in the newly filed court documents. The documents only said that since "other obligations" have come to light "in the interim and the nature of this case," parties believe that additional time is needed to adequately prepare for sentencing.

ABC 7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said the "language" in the court documents was "too vague," showing that "they're not willing to tell us exactly what the reason is right now."

Soffer further noted that the "long stretch of time" indicates that the government is interested "in any "cooperation" that Emma Coronel Aispuro could offer.

However, Jeffrey Lichtman, the New York City attorney of El Chapo's wife, denied that such a deal was the cause of delay. Lichtman told ABC7 news investigation unit I-Team that they were "working on financial issues." Lichtman noted that the delay in sentencing happens in about 95 percent of all federal sentences.

The attorney of El Chapo's wife did not discuss the details of what financial matters may have affected the sentencing procedure. But Emma Coronel Aispuro could be fined up to $10 million. She could also face 10 years to life in prison.

El Chapo's wife was due to be sentenced in two weeks if it has not been delayed.

El Chapo's Wife Could Avoid Life Sentence

Citing a Mexican news magazine, Daily Mail reported that sources from the U.S. Department of Justice claimed that El Chapo's wife is willing to provide valuable details to the prosecutors.

The 31-year-old former beauty queen could avoid spending the rest of her life in prison if she decides to tell the "modus operandi" of her husband's sons, who reportedly share control of the Sinaloa Cartel with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Zambada reportedly took control of the Sinaloa Cartel since El Chapo was arrested.

As part of her cooperation, the California-born Emma Coronel Aispuro could be sentenced to five years in prison. She could also regain custody of her twin daughters and be placed in the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program.

Emma Coronel Aispuro and the Sinaloa Cartel

El Chapo's wife has been in U.S. federal custody since February when she was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Emma Coronel Aispuro has pleaded guilty in June to helping her husband run the multibillion-dollar drug empire. The former beauty queen admitted to conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana for several years.

El Chapo's wife also pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy charge and transacting with a foreign drug trafficker.

At the guilty plea hearing, prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said Emma Coronel Aispuro played a role in the trafficking of over 450,000 kilos of cocaine, 90,000 kilos of heroin, 90,000 kilos of marijuana, and 45,000 kilos of methamphetamine.

Sinaloa Cartel is considered to be one of the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicates in the world.

