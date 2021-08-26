Mexico boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez revealed that he shouted at the world's most notorious drug lords, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to "go to hell" after they showed up to a victory party without any cocaine.

Chavez said he was celebrating his win over Puerto Rican professional boxer Hector "Macho" Camacho at the Thomas & Mack Center on the night of September 9, 1992, when he had a meeting with Mexican drug cartel bosses.

Aside from El Chapo, Chavez revealed that other drug cartel bosses who showed up to celebrate his victory were Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, Héctor Luis "El Güero" Palma, Juan José "El Azul" Esparragoza, Amado "El Señor de los Cielos" Carrillo, and the Arellano Félix brothers.

Julio Cesar Chavez's Relationship with the Drug Cartel Bosses

According to Daily Mail, the Mexican boxer told in a recent interview with Mexican journalist Yordi Rosado that the drug lords were asking him questions about the unanimous decision win against Camacho.

Chavez noted that the day that he defeated Camacho was a historic moment even outside the boxing ring. The Mexican boxer said all of the drug lords wanted to meet him, and he was standing in the middle.

Chavez noted that all of them talked about how the Camacho fight played out until he got upset. He said he wanted coke at that time. So, Chavez shouted in front of the drug lords, with about 300 armed bodyguards.

"So I told them, 'Since nobody brought coke, you can all go to hell'," the Mexican boxer said.

The drug lords abided by his demands and instructed their henchmen to fetch enough cocaine to continue the celebration.

The win was the World Boxing Council super lightweight champion's 82nd consecutive victory. Chavez shared that while he continuously denied his ties to the infamous drug lords, he admitted that he eventually forged relationships with some of the world's biggest drug leaders because he had no other choice.

The boxing legend of Mexico said the friendships between the drug cartel bosses came along with gifts of more drugs and jewelry, which he was forced to accept. Julio Cesar Chavez noted that he chose to make friends with them rather than enemies.

"That's why I am alive because I never got in their business. They knew I (did not) dedicate myself to that. I was all about the sport," Chavez said.

Addiction Affects Career of Mexico Boxing Legend

Two weeks following the eventful gathering, which was held at a location that Chavez did not disclose, some of the drug trafficking organizations had a conflict.

Chavez said that even though they had a fallout, he was in the middle, and he still had a good connection between the drug cartels.

However, the connection in the drug cartels also cost him his career. Julio Cesar Chavez said the constant use of alcohol mixed with cocaine eventually took a toll on his professional and personal life.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Narco Boss with Julio Cesar Chavez at Boxing Fight 1993 - From NarcoStudios 701